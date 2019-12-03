Ballon d’Or 2019: Top ten revealed

Lionel Messi beat the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Sadio Mane to be crowned the 2019 Ballon d’Or winner. The Barcelona man became the first person to win the trophy six times as a result, thereby breaking his own record. Here is the full list of classification of the top thirty.

Lionel Messi was crowned the best player in the world for the year 2019, as he claimed his sixth Ballon d’Or. The Barcelona man finished top of the pile following a stunning year, which saw him deliver unprecedented attacking returns, helping his club and country challenge for titles.

UEFA Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk came in second while five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo finished third.

Here is the full list of Ballon d’Or 2019 top 30:

=28 Marquinhos (PSG)

=28 Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

=28 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

=26 Giorginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

=26 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

=24 Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

=24 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

23. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

22. Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

=20 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

=20 Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

19. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

18. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

17. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

16. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

15. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax)

14. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

13. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

12. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

11. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

10. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

9. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

8. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

7. Alisson (Liverpool)

6. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

4. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

2. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)