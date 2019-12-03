Ballon d’Or: Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt wins Kopa Trophy

Matthijs de Ligt has been named as the best player in the world under the age of 21 after a stunning year with Ajax and Juventus

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has been named as the winner of the 2019 Kopa Trophy at this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Awarded to the best player in the world under the age of 21, De Ligt inherits the award from France and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

De Ligt has enjoyed a sensational 2019, guiding Ajax to the Eredivise title and the semi-final of the Champions League, where they ultimately suffered a last-gasp defeat to Tottenham.

His stunning form for the Dutch side led to a reported €75million move to Juventus in July, with the Serie A champions seeing off competition from a number of European rivals for his signature.

The 20-year-old has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Maurizio Sarri’s side this season, scoring one goal.