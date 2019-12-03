Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or 2019, becomes most successful player in award’s history

Lionel Messi does it again! The Barcelona star beat Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk to claim a record sixth Ballon d’Or on December 2. Messi accumulated the highest points total after voting by a panel of journalists and has now become the only player in the history of football with six trophies to his name!

Lionel Messi was announced as the winner of the 2019 Ballon d’Or on Monday, December 2 in Paris after a thorough voting process. The Argentina ace beat competition from UEFA Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk and UEFA Nations League winner Cristiano Ronaldo to bag his sixth award.

In doing so, Messi becomes the only player in history to win six Ballon d’Or awards. The Barcelona man originally held the record when he won his fifth gong back in 2015. However, his record was later matched by arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who sits currently with five titles to his name.

The 32-year-old put up impressive numbers on his way to the 2019 Ballon d’Or. He scored fifty-one times in forty-nine appearances last season while also providing twenty-two assists as Barcelona won the domestic title. Furthermore, his form at the start of the 2019/20 season propelled the club to the top of the table and into the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen.