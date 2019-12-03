Ballon d’Or 2019: Antoine Griezmann falls fifteen places from 2018 as rankings 19-11 are revealed

More names have been eliminated from the race for the 2019 Ballon d’Or! As we edge closer to the ceremony, France Football has revealed the names of players who finished between the twentieth and the tenth spot in the final voting process. One surprise inclusion was Antoine Griezmann, as the Frenchman fell fifteen spots from last year when he finished third.

The Ballon d’Or 2019 countdown continued with more surprising revelations. Following Karim Benzema and Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s low rankings, France Football placed Antoine Griezmann eighteenth in the standings. The Frenchman had finished third the previous year, courtesy of a FIFA World Cup win. However, a slightly underwhelming campaign with Atletico Madrid and a shaky start with Barcelona has seen him slide down fifteen spots!

Here is the full list of players revealed up until now:

=28 Marquinhos (PSG)

=28 Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

=28 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

=26 Giorginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

=26 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

=24 Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

=24 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

23. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

22. Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

=20 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

=20 Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

19. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

18. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

17. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

16. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

15. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax)

14. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

13. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

12. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

11. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

More names will be eliminated as we head towards the top ten. The winners of the 2019 Ballon d’Or, Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, and the Ballon d’Or Feminin will be announced during the official ceremony.