Ballon d’Or 2019: Karim Benzema, Joao Felix among first ten names out as rankings 30 to 20 are revealed

The countdown for the 2019 Ballon d’Or has begun! France Football has commenced the elimination process thus revealing the first ten names. Some surprise names have been dropped from the list early, including Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Atletico Madrid’s Frenkie de Jong.

Here is the full list of players ranked between 30 and 20 –

=28 Marquinhos (PSG)

=28 Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

=28 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

=26 Giorginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

=26 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

=24 Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

=24 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

23. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

22. Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

=20 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

=20 Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

The elimination process will continue until the official ceremony begins. The 2019 Ballon d’Or winner, along with the Kopa Trophy winner, the Yashin Trophy winner, and the 2019 Ballon d’Or Feminin winner will be announced.