Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Ballon d’Or 2019 ceremony after award snub

According to reports, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not be a part of the Ballon d’Or 2019 award ceremony which will be held in France on Monday night, as leaked results have apparently revealed that he will not be winning the award this year.

This is according to Goal France as reported via FootMercato.net. The report says that although the name of the winner is not official yet, Ronaldo has been made aware of the fact that he will not be the one winning it this year.

In case you did not know, the Portuguese legend and his arch-rival Lionel Messi had both missed the awards night in 2018, after rumours emerged that Luka Modric would win. In the end, Modric did win and both Messi and Ronaldo stayed away from the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed that he would have liked the 34-year-old to win the prestigious award this time, as he won two major titles in 2018-19 – the Serie A trophy with Juventus and the UEFA Nations League with the Portugal national team.

“Cristiano did well in the last game, even with some resistance,” Sarri told reporters last week. “Now he just has to grow in terms of brilliance.”

“I hope that Cristiano wins the Ballon d’Or, de Ligt the Kopa Trophy and that Dybala will one day be a future Ballon d’Or contender,” he added further.