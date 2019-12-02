Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi is attending Ballon d’Or 2019 ceremony after last year’s snub

Barcelona have confirmed that Lionel Messi will attend the Ballon d’Or 2019 ceremony, amid rumours that he will beat Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award for the sixth time in his career.

“Monday sees the gala for the Ballon d’Or award take place in Paris, France. All eyes will be on Barça striker Leo Messi as the Argentine is in line for the prize given to the best player of the year for the sixth time in his career,” a club statement read.

The 32-year-old won his first Ballon d’Or back in 2009, after which he won the award four more times – in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Barcelona have also made it clear that three more of their stars – Marc-Ande ter Stegen, Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong – have been nominated. In addition, Barcelona Femeni striker Lieke Martens has been nominated for the women’s Ballon d’Or, but she will not be travelling to Paris, as per the club’s official website.

On Saturday, Ernesto Valverde the manager of the club opined that the Argentine talisman should be winning award, and no one else.

“I don’t follow these awards galas because they are too long. My vote, well, I guess, is the same as yours,” he said, before adding:

“I would vote for the best, obviously. Every year you always vote depending on how the seasons have gone for the players.

“But if you have to give it to the best, let’s just give it to Messi and the problem is solved.”