LIVE: Ballon d’Or 2019 – Live Stream, updates, winners, Award Ceremony, short list, date and time

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the Ballon d’Or 2019 ceremony. The trophy for this year will be contested between the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Alisson, among others. Follow all the updates via our live blog here.

