The Ballon d’Or 2019 is almost upon us with the likes of Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah believed to be the favourites for the award. While if one of the two Liverpool players end up lifting the coveted trophy, it would be their first Ballon d’Or, Messi and Ronaldo already have five each.

Keeping tonight’s Ballon d’Or gala in mind, here are the top 5 clubs with most Ballon d’Or wins.

Bayern Munich – 5

The Bundesliga champions have seen three of their players named the world’s best over the years. However, all of those wins came during the 1970s and 1980s. While Franz Beckenbauer and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have two BDOs to their name, the legendary Gerd Muller has one.

Franz Beckenbauer: 2 (1972,1976)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: 2 (1980,1981)

Gerd Muller: 1 (1970)

Juventus – 8

The Serie A giants might get to nine Ballon d’Or wins if Ronaldo does end up lifting the coveted individual trophy later tonight. Before tonight, however, they have seen six of their players win the award with Michel Platini winning three times.

Michel Platini: 3 (1983,1984,1985)

Roberto Baggio: 1 (1993)

Zinedine Zidane. 1 (1998)

Pavel Nedved: 1 (2003)

Paolo Rossi: 1 (1982)

Omar Sívori: 1 (1961)

AC Milan – 8

Another Serie A giant on the list, AC Milan have had eight Ballon D’or wins over the years as well. And like Juventus, they have seen one of their players win it thrice, while the rest have won the award once each.

Marco Van Basten: 3 (1988,1989,1992)

Kaka: 1 (2007)

Andriy Shevchenko: 1 (2004)

George Weah: 1 (1995)

Ruud Gullit: 1 (19879

Gianni Rivera: 1 (1969)

Barcelona – 11

Joint first on the list, Barcelona have had seen their players win the Ballon d’Or on 11 occasions with Messi winning a massive five of them. Legendary Johan Cruyff has won the prestigious award twice as well.

Leo Messi: 5 (2009,2010,2011,2012,2015)

Johan Cruyff: 2 (1973,1974)

Luis Suarez: 1 (1960)

Rivaldo: 1 (1999)

Hristo Stoichkov: 1 (1994)

Ronaldinho: 1 (2005)

Real Madrid – 11

Real Madrid are almost set to lose their top spot tonight as multiple reports claim Messi will lift the Ballon d’Or trophy in Paris. However, they have a stellar record as they have seen their players win the trophy on 11 occasions as well. Ronaldo won four Ballon d’Ors with Madrid while Alfredo Di Stefano won the award twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 4 (2013,2014,2016,2017)

Alfredo Di Stefano: 2 (1957,1959)

Luka Modric: 1 (2018)

Fabio Cannavaro: 1 (2006)

Ronaldo: 1 (2002)

Figo: 1 (2000)

Raymond Kopa: 1 (1958)