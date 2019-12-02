Ex-Liverpool defender believes Kylian Mbappe will not join Reds because of Ballon d’Or

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock believes Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will not join Liverpool because of Ballon d’Or. The 37-year-old is of the belief that a player has more chances of winning the prestigious individual award if he plays for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Mbappe has been linked with Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool for a move in the next summer transfer window. Warnock, however, believes that the French FIFA World Cup winner will not move to the Premier League as he wants to win the Ballon d’Or and has a higher chance of achieving his goal if he moves to Spain.

“I just think because of the way Liverpool have elevated themselves in the last couple of years under Jurgen Klopp, people are now putting stories together linking them with the best players in the world,” Warnock told the Liverpool Echo.

“Let’s be honest, why wouldn’t they want to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool? The atmosphere is incredible and so is the manager.

“They have reached two Champions League finals in the last two seasons and a Europa League final not long before that. It’s very appealing to go to Liverpool at the moment.

“Would Mbappe go to Liverpool? You know what, why wouldn’t he come? Why wouldn’t he want to play against the best players in the Premier League and really test himself?

“I think the one problem we face over here with players like that is they often feel like they can only win the Ballon d’Or if they go to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“Why can’t there be a shift? Why can’t there be a Premier League team who dominates Europe for a number of years?

“He is obviously a player who you would love to see in the Premier League. I would love to see him at Liverpool. Whether it will happen or not, I’m not so sure. That’s only something he would answer.

“It will also depend on the form of Barcelona and Real Madrid. If he feels that those sides are not close to winning the Champions League, then maybe that’s something he might look at.”