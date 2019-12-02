Atletico Madrid star claims Lionel Messi is the best as he closes in on Ballon d’Or 2019

Lionel Messi once again made the difference for Barcelona as the Catalan giants registered a crucial 1-0 victory over one of their two La Liga rivals in Atletico Madrid. The Argentine talisman scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute, which forced Atleti star Saul Niguez to claim that Messi is indeed the best player in the world.

Messi looks set to add another Ballon d’Or to his list of awards as multiple reports claim that the Barcelona star will finish ahead of Liverpool Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo in the voting. Moreover, with the kind of performance Messi put in at the Wanda Metropolitano, his fans are convinced that he will win his sixth BDO award in Paris later tonight.

Talking after the match, Saul said that though Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made some good saves as well, it was Messi who made the difference,

“We are frustrated at the end with a defeat, as we played well and created chances to score. But when Messi is on the pitch, he can do that, and with such ease,” Saul told Movistar (via Gol Carcol).

“He is the best. [Marc-Andre] Ter Stegen made some important saves for Barcelona, but for me, Messi is the one, and he has shown why he is the best.”