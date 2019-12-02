Lionel Messi fans convinced Barcelona talisman is winning Ballon d’Or after masterclass vs Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi stepped up once again to see Barcelona through, this time in a crucial La Liga encounter against fellow league title contenders Atletico Madrid. Messi’s goal was the difference between the two sides and the Argentine talisman’s fans are convinced he is winning the Ballon d’Or later tonight at the award ceremony in Paris.

Here are the best of reactions from Messi fans.

Leaked results of the Ballon D’or voting seeing Lionel Messi win the 2019 award. Very disappointing to not see Virgil Van Dijk come away the winner giving what a fantastic year he had pic.twitter.com/WLWBcYX4de — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) December 1, 2019

Lionel messi scores a late winner Vs Atleti and gets his 6th Ballon D’or On Monday…. My 🐐 is not your mate. #AtletiBarca — BIG LIAR 💫 😇 (@pompido042) December 1, 2019

And Messi’s goal tonight will be the final goal he scores as a five-time Ballon d’Or winner. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) December 1, 2019

Imagine, Messi only scored a goal against Atletico Madrid and the whole Twitter NG is on fire 🔥, What will now happen tomorrow night when Messi is announced as the Ballon D’Or award winner 🥇 tomorrow night??? We Messi and Barca fans are shutting down Twitter tomorrow. 😂 😂 — Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) December 1, 2019

Now that’s how Messi walks into the hall of fame to take that Ballon d’or!!…What a goal!.. LIONEL isn’t my Goat but he deserves this ❤️🎊 pic.twitter.com/kft4vHbtOU — ᴘʀᴏᴜᴅ ɢᴀɴʏᴏʙɪ🧞‍♂️🦍❤🇬🇭 (@Nii_Adjetey_) December 1, 2019

Messi saving Barca’s ass again and winning his 6th ballon d’or tomorrow pic.twitter.com/sDJNnln1FL — Holy Navas (@CourtoisLegs) December 1, 2019

00:04 02/12/2019 Congratulations to LEO MESSI on winning the 2019 Ballon d’Or which is the most prestigious individual award in world football for the 6th times today. 🏆 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — BARCA BOY 💙❤️ (@_Moshkom) December 1, 2019

Nice one Leo – now go and bring home that Ballon D’or ✌🏻 #ForcaBarca #Messi pic.twitter.com/qVwKUofkRf — BarcaFreak (@BarcasBoY) December 1, 2019

Barca is top of the league, Barca beat Atletico Madrid at their home, Messi scores his first goal at Wanda Metropolitiano, Messi now has 30 goals against Atletico Madrid, Messi will win his 6th Ballon D’Or award tomorrow. Barca fans are sleeping good tonight. 💃🕺💃🕺💃💃 — Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) December 1, 2019

Messi’s hair cut is enough Evidence that, the ballon d’or 2019 is coming to Spain!@Kaypoisson1 — NUNGUA PROPHET💧🇬🇭 (@Milez_Eli) December 1, 2019