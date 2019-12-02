Ballon d'Or |

Lionel Messi fans convinced Barcelona talisman is winning Ballon d’Or after masterclass vs Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi stepped up once again to see Barcelona through, this time in a crucial La Liga encounter against fellow league title contenders Atletico Madrid. Messi’s goal was the difference between the two sides and the Argentine talisman’s fans are convinced he is winning the Ballon d’Or later tonight at the award ceremony in Paris.

Here are the best of reactions from Messi fans.

 

