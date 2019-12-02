Virgil van Dijk opens up on possibility of Lionel Messi winning Ballon d’Or 2019

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has opened up on the possibility of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d’Or 2019. The winner of the prestigious individual award is set to be announced later tonight (Tuesday, 2nd December) in Paris.

Multiple reports have claimed that Messi will be named the Ballon d’Or winner, contrary to popular belief that a Liverpool player, especially Van Dijk or Sadio Mane should win the award. When quizzed about the possibility of missing out on BDO and the Argentine winning his sixth overall, Van Dijk said that there won’t be any losers.

“There are no losers on that evening,” the Dutchman said after the Reds’ 2-1 win in the Premier League over Brighton.

“I am very proud to be in that bracket, be in there for the way I performed with the team last year and also with the country.

“It is just something to be proud of because not a lot of players go there and are up for these kinds of things. There are no losers that evening – we’ll see what happens.”