Ballon d’Or 2019 winner, final rankings leaked, Cristiano Ronaldo not in top three – Report

Ahead of the Ballon d’Or 2019 award ceremony on Monday the 2nd of December, a list of Ballon d’Or rankings has been leaked on social media – and according to it, Lionel Messi is the winner, while Cristiano Ronaldo is not even in the top three.

Check out the tweet below:

❗There is a 'leaked Ballon d'Or rankings' list leaked by an anonymous source earlier on Twitter today, in which Messi wins the award. pic.twitter.com/Uifzhxa5ov — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 30, 2019

As you can see above, in the image shared on Twitter, Messi tops the voting with 446 points to van Dijk’s 382 in second.

Salah has shockingly replaced Ronaldo at third place, with 179 voting points.

The Portuguese legend and five-time Ballon d’Or winner could amass just 133 points, making him fourth in the top-ten list.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool – 97 points), Alisson Becker (Liverpool – 82 points), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain – 55 points), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona – 30 points), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus – 29 points) and Eden Hazard (Real Madrid – 21 points) form the rest of the top-ten list.

The voting for the award has already been cast, but it is unclear whether the list is official or not, according to Mirror.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, van Dijk was asked whether he was hoping to beat Lionel Messi to win the award this time.

The Dutchman simply replied that he was happy to just be one of the final three nominations.

“Well, I think it doesn’t matter as you said already, we’ll see,” he said, before adding:

“I’m proud of what I achieved last year with Liverpool. I’m gonna be there for a reason.”

“What can I say? We’ll see.”

“There’s no loser there, there’s only a winner. I’m already very proud.”