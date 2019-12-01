Former Barcelona, Manchester United manager rejected Ballon d’Or nominee in 2014

According to reports, former Barcelona and Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal refused to give Virgil van Dijk an international call-up, while the former was still serving as the head coach of the Netherlands national team.

Van Gaal’s reason for doing so is even more surprising – he felt that the Liverpool star “did not defend forward”, and that discouraged him from deploying the centre-back in the heart of the Dutch defence.

It is The Athletic that reports that the then-Dutch boss’ scouts warned him that Van Dijk, who used to play for Groningen and Celtic back then, had several “weaknesses” to his game.

One of the main shortcomings reported by van Gaal’s scouts was the fact that he was not a proactive defender.

The legendary manager also apparently felt that he could not read the game and showed slow reactions as well as a lack of concentration when marking an opponent.

As a result, he had to opt for Bruno Martins Indi and Terence Kongolo as his first-choice centre-backs – and five years later, both players have been relegated from the Premier League with Stoke City and Huddersfield town respectively.

Meanwhile, van Dijk joined Southampton where he rose to prominence, after which he left for Liverpool on a then world-record deal of £75million.

A little more than a year later, he won the Champions League with the Reds and was universally regarded as one of their best players – which also helped him earn the Ballon d’Or 2019 nomination.

The tables have definitely turned.