Liverpool ace James Milner has revealed that he wants to see Virgil van Dijk win the Ballon d’Or 2019, after the towering centre-back scored both the goals that helped the Reds win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi will be crowned the winner of Ballon d’Or for a record-breaking sixth time – but on Saturday, van Dijk reminded everyone why he is still in contention for the award, with yet another brilliant performance for Liverpool.

As mentioned earlier, the Netherlands international scored a brace in the first half to seal a vital 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp and co against Brighton.

And after the match, James Milner posted a tweet, calling for his 28-year-old teammate to win the Ballon d’Or next week.

Check out the tweet below:

Nice one Virg – now go and bring home that Ballon D'or ✌🏻 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/pRNDb3dJkY — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 30, 2019

Meanwhile, after the Brighton win, van Dijk was asked by Gary Lineker whether he was hoping to beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award this time.

The Dutchman simply replied that he was happy to just be one of the final three nominations.

“Well, I think it doesn’t matter as you said already, we’ll see,” he said, before adding:

“I’m proud of what I achieved last year with Liverpool. I’m gonna be there for a reason.”

“What can I say? We’ll see.”

“There’s no loser there, there’s only a winner. I’m already very proud.”