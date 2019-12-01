Not surprisingly, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has picked Lionel Messi over Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d’Or 2019.

The former Athletic Bilbao and Valencia boss quipped that award ceremonies in football are problems which can be “solved” by giving the award to Messi.

“I don’t follow these awards galas because they are too long. My vote, well, I guess, is the same as yours,” he told a news conference.

“I would vote for the best, obviously. Every year you always vote depending on how the seasons have gone for the players.”

“But if you have to give it to the best, let’s just give it to Messi and the problem is solved,” he explained further.

Valverde is not the only Barcelona official to hail the 32-year-old – as club president Josep Maria Bartomeu also said that he has no doubt that he is the greatest player of all time.

“Without a doubt, Leo Messi is the best player in football history, he has made a huge mark on the world of football,” he told the club’s website, before adding:

“There is no club in the world that has had as much success as Barca, with a player that has won six Golden Boots or has five Ballon d’Or awards.”

Quotes via Goal.