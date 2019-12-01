Historical evidence suggests Lionel Messi will win Ballon d’Or 2019 ahead of Virgil van Dijk

On December 2, 2019, the football fraternity’s choice of the player of the year will be revealed to all. The individual with the most points, accumulated after a voting process involving selected journalists, will lay his hands on this year’s Ballon d’Or. But history suggests that the winner may already be decided, which in this case would be Lionel Messi.

Historical evidence suggests that Lionel Messi will beat Virgil van Dijk to the 2019 Ballon d’Or, thereby claiming his sixth trophy overall. A win would make Messi the most successful individual in the history of the competition, having claimed one more award than his nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo.

But what evidence is there to prove this theory? The answer is simple and one may not need to go deep into the past to find it.

The separation of Ballon d’Or from FIFA resulted in the latter creating their own award, going by the name – The Best FIFA Football Awards. The honour was created in 2016 and since then, the player to win it has gone on to win the Ballon d’Or as well. Cristiano Ronaldo won The Best FIFA Award in its inaugural year and then repeated the feat a year later. Luka Modric won the gong in 2018 and won the Ballon d’Or later that year.

Furthermore, eight out of the nine positions over the last three years have been repeated in the year-end award, with Mohamed Salah the only person missing out on a third-place finish despite his FIFA award placement.

The big advantage for Messi going into the December 2 ceremony is the fact that he has already laid claim to the FIFA trophy. He is, as reports in Spain suggest, the outright favourite to win his sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday night.