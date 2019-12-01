After enjoying a brilliant 2018-19 season for both Liverpool and the Netherlands national team, Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk opened up on his chances of winning Ballon d’Or 2019 on Saturday, after scoring a winning brace against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

After the Brighton win, van Dijk was asked by Gary Lineker whether he was hoping to beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d’Or this time.

The Dutchman simply replied that he was happy to just be one of the final three nominations.

“Well, I think it doesn’t matter as you said already, we’ll see,” he said, before adding:

“I’m proud of what I achieved last year with Liverpool. I’m gonna be there for a reason.”

“What can I say? We’ll see.”

“There’s no loser there, there’s only a winner. I’m already very proud.”

As mentioned earlier, van Dijk scored twice in Liverpool’s win on Saturday – both goals were scored via headers, and both of them were assisted by right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The first goal was scored in the 18th minute, and it came via a free-kick taken by Alexander-Arnold from outside the box.

The second goal came six minutes later, this time via a corner kick.

Liverpool now have 40 points from 14 matches, and are 11 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League 2019-20 table.

