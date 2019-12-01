Ballon d’Or 2019: Live stream, updates, when and where to watch, date, shortlist, nominees, winners, start time

The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to take place on December 2. The jury of journalists from all over the world will have voted for their respective winners by now and the individual securing the most points will be handed the trophy on Monday night. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming ceremony.

All eyes will be on the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, December 2, as the football fraternity will vote for its player of the year for 2019. Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo are among the top contenders for the individual honour, with both Messi and Ronaldo even aiming to enter the history books.

Who all are nominated for Ballon d’Or 2019?

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Alisson (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax & Juventus), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax & Barcelona), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid & Barcelona), Mohammed Salah (Liverpool), Eden Hazard (Chelsea & Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Joao Felix (Benfica & Atletico Madrid)

When to watch Ballon d’Or 2019?

The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on December 2 in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. A red carpet event will kick things off, however, the official ceremony itself won’t start until 19:30 GMT (3:30 AM, December 3, SGT)

Where to watch Ballon d’Or 2019?

Information regarding the worldwide broadcast of the award ceremony is still unknown. However, it is understood that the show will be shown live on France Football website. Other than that, you can keep an eye on the proceedings via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.com.