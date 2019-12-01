Real Madrid star who Manchester United, Barcelona missed out on tipped for Ballon d’Or glory

The 2019 Ballon d’Or will be given out on Monday, December 2. Only two Real Madrid players are among the thirty finalists this time around – Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard – with the latter spending previous season with Chelsea. However, one Galactico has been tipped to win the gong in the near future.

Penarol vice-president Rodolfo Catino has backed Real Madrid star Federico Valverde to win the Ballon d’Or in the future. Rodolfo claims that the midfielder is among the best talents the country has ever produced.

“Valverde is going to win the Ballon d’Or,” he told AS.

“He is one of the great players that this land has produced, along with Luis Suarez and Diego Forlan.

“I don’t know if it will be this year or in the next two years, but he will win it because he has an elegance that nobody else has. He understands football and all that that means.

“Madrid put their faith in Fede because (Real scout) Juni Calafat had seen something special. They paid the five million, plus there were other variables.

“It has been shown that they were right in their decision.”

The Penarol vice president also revealed that the youngster had quite the list of suitors, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona. However, the English pair refused to agree on a transfer fee with the club and lost out on him.

“Arsenal invited him to visit their facilities when he was 16 years old. We agreed to it, although we told him that he was not going to play because we were afraid he may get injured,” said Catino.

“But Arsenal insisted that he should play and we agreed to an insurance value of €6million in case of any injury. A few months later they came to Montevideo to sign him, but their offer was very low and we did not reach an agreement.

“Manchester United and Barca also saw him. United withdrew quickly and they lost out on a great player for not making that financial effort.”

Valverde’s form this season has seen him become a first-team regular under Zinedine Zidane. The Uruguayan is set to be awarded a new deal as well, which will take his release value above that of Lionel Messi.