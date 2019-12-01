The 2019 Ballon d’Or is almost here. On Monday, December 2, the footballing world will know who the panel of journalists voted for as the best player in the world. While Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk may be leading the race, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri hopes that his star player Cristiano Ronaldo wins the award.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri backed Cristiano Ronaldo for Ballon d’Or 2019 win, while also campaigning for Matthijs de Ligt for the Kopa Trophy. Finally, Sarri also hoped that Ronaldo’s current striker partner, Paulo Dybala, becomes a contender for the year-end award in the future.

“Cristiano did well in the last game, even with some resistance,” Sarri told reporters ahead of Juventus’s match against Sassuolo, “Now he just has to grow in terms of brilliance.” (Sportstar)

“I hope that Cristiano wins the Ballon d’Or, De Ligt the Kopa Trophy and that Dybala will one day be a future Ballon d’Or contender.”

Nevertheless, reports from Spain have told that the votes have already been calculated and Lionel Messi has been revealed as the winner. The Argentine forward was seemingly informed of his success earlier this week, allowing him to begin preparations for the big night. Virgil van Dijk is expected to finish second while Ronaldo third.