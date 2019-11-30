Ballon d’Or 2019: How the winner will be decided

The 2019 Ballon d’Or winner will be revealed on December 2 this year. Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, and Cristiano Ronaldo are said to be leading the race as it stands. But what exactly is the race and how does one lead in it? We take a look at the process.

The first step of the process is the initial shortlist. The editorial team at France Football select who they think are the thirty best players in the world, owing to their performances in the calendar year. Following the compilation of the shortlist, a jury of journalists from all available footballing nations is put together, who are then asked to vote.

The jury is tasked with selecting the five best players in the world, in that calendar year, according to them. They are required to rank them in descending order. Three main criteria are set for the journalists to overlook while selecting their five best players – Individual & collective performances during the year, player class in terms of fair play & talent, and an overall judgement of the player’s career.

Each journalist’s top pick is allocated six points, while four, three, two, and one point are handed out to subsequent picks. The points are then calculated and the thirty players are ranked before the winner is revealed. In case of a tie, the player with the number of votes in the first position is announced as the winner.

