Cristiano Ronaldo backed to win Ballon d’Or 2019 ahead of Lionel Messi by ex-Chelsea coach

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the thirty finalists for the 2019 Ballon d’Or. However, the Portugal international has seemingly fallen behind rival Lionel Messi in the award race. Despite that, one former Chelsea boss believes that he deserves to win the year-end prize.

Former Chelsea and current Marseille boss, Andre Villas-Boas, has given his Ballon d’Or vote to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese football coach lent his support to his compatriot, claiming both him and Lionel Messi to be ‘extraterrestrial’.

“It’s difficult… I am Portuguese so of course I support Ronaldo more,” the Marseille manager said.

“Cristiano took a risk by leaving the best team in the world, with more titles in the world. That kind of risk should be appreciated. Playing in Italy and scoring goals is difficult.

“Messi is still in his club, Barcelona, which is a big club. He is able to make the difference.

“But I am more for Cristiano because I’m Portuguese. Both of them are exceptional, it’s difficult to choose. It [Ballon d’Or] will become a competition between them.

“Having these two players in the same generation and watching them is absolutely incredible. They are extraterrestrials.”

Widespread reports, however, claim that it will be Ronaldo’s arch-nemesis Lionel Messi who bags his sixth Ballon d’Or during the December 2 ceremony. Furthermore, rumours have also suggested that the Portugal international will finish third behind Messi and Virgil van Dijk and is likely to skip the award ceremony.