The 2019 Ballon d’Or is just days away. The end-of-the-year award will be given out on December 2 to the player who the football fraternity deems the best over the course of the year. Lionel Messi is among the nominees to win the award and Gary Lineker revealed why the Barcelona man deserved to win every year.

Gary Lineker believes that Lionel Messi would win Ballon d’Or every year if the award was handed out to the ‘best player’. Nevertheless, the Englishman states that the trophy generally. goes to the best player of the Champions League-winning club, which this year would be Virgil van Dijk.

“Being voted the best player of the year has become ridiculously over-important. It’s just got silly,” Lineker said in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

“Because the truth is if it’s the best player of each year, he’d win it every year.

“But it’s generally who’s the best player of the club that wins the Champions League, which whilst is important you’ve got to remember that football’s a team game.

“But Messi’s performances last season, prior to the very end of the season where I thought Barcelona started to look a bit tired and a bit old, were unbelievable.

“His numbers were incredible, so we’ll see who wins it but I don’t know why people give it such importance.”

