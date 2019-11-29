Ballon d’Or 2019 betting odds: Lionel Messi vs Virgil Van Dijk in latest showdown

The 2019 Ballon d’Or race is approaching its final bend. Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are the two frontrunners for the trophy, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming in behind them. Odds, however, state a clear victor between the two.

Lionel Messi is still leading the odds race for the 2019 Ballon d’Or, reports Evening Standard. The Barcelona man is now as short as 1/9 to win football’s biggest individual honour after reports of his victory surfaced in Spain.

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, who looked set for his first win after the UEFA Player of the Year award has now fallen behind. The central defender is now 6/1 to nab a surprise win. Further behind is five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who looks set to finish third behind Messi and Van Dijk. Ronaldo stands at 25/1 to win the Ballon d’Or.

Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker complete the top five with both marked at 100/1. Sadio Mane, surprisingly, is missing from the top five.

A win for Messi will be his sixth overall, making him the first person in the history of football to do so. He will also move ahead of arch-rival Ronaldo, with whom he currently shares the record for most wins ever.

The 2019 Ballon d’Or winner will be announced on December 2 in a ceremony in Paris.