Johan Cruyff’s prediction about Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or wins about to come true

The 2019 Ballon d’Or will be handed out on December 2, with Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk leading the pack. A win for Messi would see him bag his sixth award, which in turn, will be a record in itself. Former Barcelona and Netherlands great, Johan Cruyff, had predicted the same seven years ago!

Barcelona great Johan Cruyff predicted in 2012 that Lionel Messi would go on to win ‘five or six’ Ballon d’Or awards. At that time, the Argentinian forward had just two to his name but the Dutch legend prophesied that he would finish with the most number of awards in history.

“He will be the one with the most Ballon d’Ors ever in history,” Cruyff said in an interview with Diario Ole. (Barca Blaugranes)

“Probably, he will win five, six, or seven Ballon d’Ors, he’s incomparable, he plays in another league.”

Cruyff’s prediction could come true on December 2, if Lionel Messi beats Virgil van Dijk to the award. The pair has been labelled as favourites for the year-end award, leading a lost of thirty nominees.

A win for Messi would be his sixth overall and will see him surpass rival Cristiano Ronaldo once more. The Barcelona ace will also hold the record for the most number of Ballon d’Or gongs in history, that is, until someone beats his haul.