On December 2, 2019, the winner of the Ballon d’Or award will be revealed after a thorough voting process involving the football community. Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are the frontrunners to win the award and several players and ex-players have been revealing their pick of late. Steven Gerrard has now revealed his.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has picked Virgil van Dijk as his choice for the 2019 Ballon d’Or. The former Reds’ captain states that while he is a Lionel Messi fan, the Argentine does not deserve to bad the award this year over the ‘faultless’ Dutchman.

“Yes, 100 per cent,” answered Gerrard when asked if Van Dijk deserved to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or. (via Goal)

“I’m Messi’s number one fan, for sure. I love the player. Obscene numbers in his game in terms of assists and goals. I’m definitely a Messi fan, in the gang. But if you talk about consistency from one player over a year, who wins the European Cup and is absolutely faultless in every performance, that means you deserve to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Reports claim that the winner of the year-end award has already been informed of his victory. Furthermore, rumours from Spain have stated that it is indeed Lionel Messi who will be lifting his sixth trophy during the December 2 ceremony.