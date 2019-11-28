3 reasons why Lionel Messi deserves to Ballon d’Or 2019

Life, death, taxes…and Lionel Messi getting a nomination for Ballon d’Or; as they say, some things in life are certain. The Barcelona ace is in line to win his historic sixth award, as he goes up against the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo for the same. Here are three reasons why it may just happen.

#3 No competition

Those who consider Ballon d’Or to be anything less than a popularity contest are few. Questionable decisions over the years have taken away some credibility from the award, however, it remains one of the highest individual honours a footballer can receive.

One of the main arguments against the award is that it favours the forwards more than midfielders and defenders. Keeping that in mind, one may find it difficult to argue against the impact Lionel Messi has had in 2019, thereby making him the outright favourite for the gong.

It has been a far from the perfect year for the Argentina skipper, due to premature eliminations from UEFA Champions League and Copa America. Despite that, the sheer statistics Messi managed to rack up were among the most impressive during the previous season.

Furthermore, the Barcelona man had a little luck on his side, with his usual rivals for the award, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, injured for a considerable time. Other attackers like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also suffered from eliminations in their continental competitions, weakening their case against the five-time winner.

#2 The Best of them all!

Lionel Messi’s stroll towards the 2019 Ballon d’Or turned into a full-fledged race when Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Liverpool. The forward endured a tough end to his season, as he lost the chance to complete a treble with his club, which in turn, was worsened by his showing at the Copa America.

On the other hand, a UEFA Champions League win and a Nations League runners-up finish strengthened Virgil van Dijk’s case, who picked up the first award of the season in the form of the UEFA Player of the Year.

However, much to the surprise of football fans around the world, FIFA picked the Barcelona star as The Best Men’s Footballer of the Year. Messi’s stock rose suddenly, as it became clear who the popular choice among the football fraternity was. His claim for the Ballon d’Or was further strengthened by the fact that the winner of the FIFA award, since its inauguration, has gone on to win both the honours during the same year.

#1 Statistical anomaly

The year did not yield many trophies for Lionel Messi. The Barcelona man picked up just the one – La Liga – with his club side and lost three others. An argument against him for the 2019 Ballon d’Or could be made along these lines, however, one can not overlook the fact that the forward had a superb season individually.

In 2018/19, Messi alone scored fifty-one goals and supplied twenty-two assists. Thirty-six of those goals were scored in La Liga in just thirty-four appearances, making him the top scorer. He finished with the most goals in UEFA Champions League, too, scoring twelve times.

This season, Messi has picked up where he left off during the previous campaign. He has scored eight times in eight appearances for Barcelona, turning the club’s fortunes around following a dismal start to the season. He has scored twice in the Champions League as well, bringing his total tally for the season to ten in thirteen matches.

Lionel Messi was snubbed last season by the footballing fraternity for the end-of-the-year gong. He finished fifth, behind Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modric. However, a stunning year has seen him retain his spot among the world’s best – a fact which will be vindicated if he wins his sixth Ballon d’Or on December 2.

