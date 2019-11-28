5 legends and their Ballon d’Or 2019 predictions

The 2019 Ballon d’Or is almost upon us with the likes of Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo believed to be among the favourites to win the prestigious trophy. The award ceremony is scheduled for 2nd December and will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. Naturally, everyone is having a say about who should win the award come Monday and here are five legends of the sport naming their favourite for Ballon d’Or.

Didier Drogba – Sadio Mane

The Chelsea legend believes Sadio Mane should become the first African after George Weah to win the prestigious individual trophy.

“For the CAN, the Champions League, and the championship. What he does in the Premier League, very few players are able to do it,” the former Chelsea forward told Paris Match.

“It is possible [he could emulate George Weah], but it would have been possible before.

“There are many players who have well represented the African continent, like Samuel Eto’o. What is a pity is that when we talk about African player, we talk about the continent, we do not speak of a country. We will never say Kylian Mbappe represents the European continent. It is a small shift that is present.

“But to return to the question, it would be really nice (if) Sadio or even Mohamed Salah continue to raise their level of play to hope to win this trophy.”

Gianfranco Zola – Eden Hazard

Another Chelsea legend, Gianfranco Zola believes club’s former star and currently Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard should be named the world’s best player in the award given out by France Football. “Hazard made an extraordinary season with us at Chelsea last year. He deserves it,” Zola told Il Mattino. (via Sport Witness)

Iker Casillas – Lionel Messi or Virgil van Dijk but not Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas, after Messi was named FIFA The Best Player of the Year, tweeted that he couldn’t understand how Van Dijk was UEFA Player of the Year if the Barcelona talisman got the same recognition from FIFA. He then went on to add that if Ronaldo ends up winning Ballon d’Or, it would seem football awards don’t apply much logic.

“Van Dijk was the best player for UEFA. Messi was the best for FIFA. Imagine – if Cristiano wins the Ballon d’Or, it would seem to me that the guidelines we follow in football to give prizes do not have much logic, right? Friday reflection. #HappyWeekend,” the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner took to Twitter to express his opinion.

Van Dijk fue el mejor jugador para UEFA. Messi fue el mejor para FIFA. Imagina: Cristiano (méritos hace para ello) gana el BALÓN DE ORO, me parecería que las pautas que seguimos en el fútbol para dar premios no tiene mucha lógica, no? Reflexión de viernes. #FelizFinDeSemana — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) November 15, 2019

Ryan Giggs – Lionel Messi

The Manchester United legend recently claimed that though he has spent a considerable amount of time playing with Ronaldo, Messi is currently the best player in the world.

“Obviously I lean towards Ronaldo a little bit because I played with him and saw him develop as a player,” the 45-year-old said, before adding: “But Messi is a genius, he’s a once in a lifetime player. It’s as simple as that.”

Arsene Wenger – Sadio Mane

The legendary former Arsenal manager believes Sadio Mane should lift the Ballon d’Or come 2nd December.

“[Sadio] Mane was an outstanding character [in the 2018-19 season],” the 69-year-old said, in a recent interview with BeIN Sports.

“I would say – because he is a fighter… and efficient. He is not scared of anybody. At the moment, he deserves huge credit,” he further added.