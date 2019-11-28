The 2019 Ballon d’Or is almost here! On December 2, the football fraternity’s choice of the best player of the calendar year will be revealed to the public, thus closing the award season. Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the thirty men nominated for the award. Here is the full list.

Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are the favourites to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or, with the winner set to be announced on Monday, December 2. The pair are joined by twenty-eight others in the list of nominees, as voted for by the football community.

Here is the full list of the 2019 Ballon d’Or nominees:

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Alisson (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax & Juventus), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax & Barcelona), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid & Barcelona), Mohammed Salah (Liverpool), Eden Hazard (Chelsea & Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Joao Felix (Benfica & Atletico Madrid)

The 2019 Ballon d’Or will take place on December 2, 2019, in Paris. You can follow all the live updates via a blog on foxsportsasia.com.