5 Ballon d’Or 2019 nominees and their predictions

The Ballon d’Or 2019 award ceremony is almost upon us with the winner set to be announced on 2nd December at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. While many believe that Lionel Messi is the outright favourite with multiple reports claiming that the Argentine has already been informed of his sixth Ballon d’Or title, here are five nominees and their pick for the prestigious individual award.

Kylian Mbappe – Lionel Messi

The 20-year-old has named Barcelona talisman as his favourite for the Ballon d’Or. Mbappe is one of the two Paris Saint-Germain players nominated for the awards along with defender Marquinhos.

“In individual terms, he [Lionel Messi] was the best this year,” Mbappe said when asked who he thought was most eligible to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Frenkie de Jong – Lionel Messi

Former Ajax and current Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was himself one of the best players in the world last season. But when quizzed about his favourite for the award, his answer was the same as Mbappe’s – Leo Messi.

“I have said many times that [Lionel] Messi is the best player in the world and he should win the Ballon d’Or,” De Jong said.

“Van Dijk had an amazing season, he is a great defender and one of the best players in the world. But Messi is without a doubt the best in the world,” he added further.

Eden Hazard – Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Now Real Madrid and former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard believes that one of the two Liverpool forwards in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah should win the Ballon d’Or this time round.

“I would give it to a Liverpool player,” Hazard told Le Parisien.

“Mané, Salah or Van Djik deserve it. If Sadio had won AFCON with Senegal, there would have been no debate. It would be beautiful if he won it. Or Momo (Salah), who is one of my friends. It would be a good thing for both African and English football.”

Virgil van Dijk – Lionel Messi

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who is himself believed by many to be the most deserving candidate for the Ballon d’Or award, named the Barcelona talisman as his favourite for the prestigious award.

“I think Messi is the best player in the world,” he said.

“He deserves it as long as he plays, so the Ballon d’Or is not something I’m thinking of. If it happens obviously I would take it, but I don’t think there is any [chance]. He is still the best player in the world. It doesn’t matter if he’s not in the Champions League final.”

Cristiano Ronaldo – Cristiano Ronaldo

And last but definitely not the least, Cristiano Ronaldo believes that he should finish his career with more Ballon d’Or titles than Messi. Though he did not clearly mention that he deserves the 2019 edition of the award, he did highlight that he deserves to have more BDOs than his arch-rival.

“Messi’s in the history of football,” Ronaldo told Piers Morgan during an interview with Britain’s ITV. “But I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him,” he said while talking about the Ballon d’Or awards.

“I’d love it, I think I deserve it.”