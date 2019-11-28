Lionel Messi put up another solid display as he helped Barcelona defeat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League. The Barcelona star scored and assisted in what was his 700th match for Barcelona and in the process, convinced his fans that he will win his sixth Ballon d’Or come Monday.

Multiple reports have claimed that the Argentine has been informed of the fact that he will win what is probably the most prestigious individual award in the sport on 2nd December in Paris. Here are some of the best reactions from his fans!

Apparently Messi can’t do shit without xavi and Iniesta yet he’s on his way to a 6th Ballon d’or while tunde ednut is on Instagram listing his achievements. Make it make sense — VALKYRIE™ (@FranciscoGaius) November 27, 2019

From Dropping Masterclass on a Wednesday night to Picking up his deserved Ballon d’or on Monday .. Barça / Messi fans: pic.twitter.com/PZj5ze4VC9 — Frenkie De Jong (Fan Account) (@KelvinObed2) November 27, 2019

Lionel Messi scores and assists in his 700th game My GOAT 🐐 Let’s get that Ballon d’or on Monday pic.twitter.com/giXzL0syFJ — Moks (@Santoscj_kings) November 27, 2019

Messi to Ronaldo when he wins the Ballon d’Or on Monday pic.twitter.com/4aH8CNyn6x — Barça Ball (@BarcaBall1) November 26, 2019

Cheers to the greatest footballer of all time winning his 6th ballon d’or on Monday #Messi and stop comparing him to that number #7 of Juventus . pic.twitter.com/jX8IUR2WCA — Uncle Drew (@Calvin01994325) November 28, 2019

Yet another magical performance by Messi. I don’t think anyone can argue if or when he wins the Ballon d’Or, because it would be deserved. — Dahir 🦁 (@dboetan7i) November 28, 2019

When Messi wins ballon d’or on Monday, this app will not contain us😇 — OLULEWA🐐 (@victor_olulewa) November 27, 2019

Messi 6x ballon d’or — Booba (@bouba_niare) November 27, 2019