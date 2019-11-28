Ballon d'Or |

Lionel Messi fans are convinced Barcelona talisman will win his sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday

Lionel Messi put up another solid display as he helped Barcelona defeat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League. The Barcelona star scored and assisted in what was his 700th match for Barcelona and in the process, convinced his fans that he will win his sixth Ballon d’Or come Monday.

Multiple reports have claimed that the Argentine has been informed of the fact that he will win what is probably the most prestigious individual award in the sport on 2nd December in Paris. Here are some of the best reactions from his fans!

 

