On Tuesday, Barcelona’s Dutch football star Frenkie de Jong revealed that he would prefer his Barca teammate Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or 2019 over his teammate in the Dutch national team, Virgil van Dijk.

“I have said many times that [Lionel] Messi is the best player in the world and he should win the Ballon d’Or,” de Jong said on Tuesday, in the pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

“Van Dijk had an amazing season, he is a great defender and one of the best players in the world. But Messi is without a doubt the best in the world,” he added further.

The 22-year-old midfielder also revealed that he has learnt quite a few new lessons since arriving at Barcelona from his former club AFC Ajax in the summer.

“It’s hard to say exactly what I learned, but when you go to a new club you also do new things. I mainly look at others and try to learn from them,” he said, and also added that he does not feel tired at all, despite having had to play a good number of matches without a break over the past few weeks.

“I am happy to play a lot of matches. I like that,” he said, before concluding:

“I feel good and I don’t need any rest.”

Quotes via Voetbal Primeur.