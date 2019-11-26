The 2019 Ballon d’Or is fast approaching, with the winner set to be crowned on December 2. Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are the frontrunners, although the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane remain in the mix. Meanwhile, reports have revealed where Ronaldo will likely finish in the final standings.

According to Francesc Aguilar of Mundo Deportivo, France Football – Ballon d’Or organizers – are trying to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to attend the ceremony on December 2. The Portuguese international is expected to skip with rumours suggesting that he will be placed third behind Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk in the final standings.

Ahora, el problema que tiene France Football es convencer a Cristiano Ronaldo para que acuda a la gala del Balón de oro el próximo lunes. El portugués ya sabe que no gana, pero lo que más le ha contrariado es que pueda quedar tercero por detrás de Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool). — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) November 26, 2019

It will be the second straight year that the Juventus ace snubs the award ceremony. Both he and rival Lionel Messi were absent from the 2018 ceremony as the gong went to Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain have already crowned Lionel Messi as the winner of the 2019 Ballon d’Or. It is also rumoured that the Barcelona ace was informed of his victory recently, so that he can begin preparations for the official ceremony on December 2 in Paris.

If the leaks turn out to be true, Messi will bag a record sixth Ballon d’Or, becoming the first person to do so ahead of rival Cristiano Ronaldo.