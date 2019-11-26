Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola reveals surprise pick for 2019 Ballon d’Or winner

The race for the 2019 Ballon d’Or is heating up. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and others are going head-to-head for the individual honour, with the winner announced on December 2. Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, meanwhile, has named his surprise pick for the same.

Former Chelsea legend and assistant coach, Gianfranco Zola, has named Eden Hazard as his pick for the 2019 Ballon d’Or. The former Blues star states that the Belgian enjoyed an ‘extraordinary’ season under Maurizio Sarri last year and is deserving of football’s biggest individual honour.

“Hazard made an extraordinary season with us at Chelsea last year. He deserves it,” Zola told Il Mattino. (via Sport Witness)

Eden Hazard did have a successful 2018/19 under Sarri and Zola as he finished with a European trophy. The forward put in a man-of-the-match performance in his final game for the club, as Chelsea beat Arsenal to win the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League.

However, widespread reports claim that the competition for the Ballon d’Or will be between Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi. While Messi had a statistically dominant season, which he ended by winning La Liga, Van Dijk helped Liverpool claim the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 trophy. Both were duly rewarded for their efforts as well, as the Dutchman claimed the UEFA Player of the Year gong for the 2018/19 season while Messi was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year.