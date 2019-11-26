3 reasons why Virgil van Dijk deserves to win Ballon d’Or 2019

The 2019 Ballon d’Or will be awarded on December 2 this time around with the calendar year coming to an end. With a week to go until the ceremony, we take a look at one of the top contenders – Virgil van Dijk – and try to reason why he deserves to win the gong ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

#3 Defensive wall

Thou shall not pass! Virgil van Dijk took the infamous dialogue from ‘Lord of the Rings’ in a literal way during the 2018/19 season, as he completed his campaign without being dribbled past once. The Dutchman was a rock for Liverpool in defence, as he helped the Reds come within a point of the Premier League title.

It is worth noting that Van Dijk was able to keep his record intact despite facing some of the world’s best football players. In 2019 alone, the centre-back faced both Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi with his club side. He also went up against Cristiano Ronaldo with his national team in the 2019 UEFA Nations League Final and came out on top. Despite that, he could not stop his side from losing.

The start of the 2019/20 season hasn’t been as successful in terms of statistics for Van Dijk. He no longer holds the impressive record of not being dribbled past as he was beaten by Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe and RB Salzburg’s Hwang Hee-chan. Nevertheless, he remains a key cog in the Liverpool side who are yet to be beaten domestically.

#2 For club & country

Liverpool decided to cash in on Philippe Coutinho in the winter window of 2018, with Barcelona hot in pursuit of the Brazil international. The Blaugrana deposited a hefty sum in the Reds’ bank account, a part of which they splashed out on Virgil van Dijk – a decision which turned their fortunes around.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had finished fourth in the 2017/18 season despite the goal-scoring heroics of Mohamed Salah. They had also lost the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid, with the defensive line and the goalkeeper coming under scrutiny.

Nevertheless, with Van Dijk fully integrated into the team, and with Alisson behind him in goal, Liverpool challenged Manchester City for the 2018/19 domestic title right till the end. They also ended up winning the Champions League this time around.

Van Dijk’s performances weren’t limited to his club side. The Dutchman produced quality displays every time he donned the infamous Oranje kit. He was a key player in the side that reached the final of the inaugural Nations League, before losing to Portugal.

#1 Champion of Europe

Not many things give an individual’s Ballon d’Or bid as great a push as winning the UEFA Champions League. Heading into the ceremony on December 2, Virgil van Dijk has that in his bag.

Two massive defensive blunders from Loris Karius during the 2017/18 Champions League final saw Liverpool lose to Real Madrid. The Reds decided to immediately part ways with the German goal-keeper and brought in Alisson to provide cover behind Van Dijk. And the two players proved to be key in the Merseysiders’ road to glory just a year later. While the goalkeeper was credited with making quality saves in important moments, the defender was praised for his overall displays.

Boosted by their strengthened backline, Liverpool headed into the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League final brimming with confidence and beat domestic rivals Tottenham by two goals. They did so by keeping a clean sheet as well!

The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on December 2 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.