Reports: Ballon d’Or 2019 winner informed of success ahead of official ceremony

On December 2, 2019, the football fraternity will crown the new Ballon d’Or winner. Among the top contenders are Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk, with both already nabbing an individual award each this season. Reports now claim that the winner might have been informed of his success ahead of the official ceremony.

According to Francesc Aguilar of Mundo Deportivo, the winner of the 2019 Ballon d’Or was been told of his success, one week before the official ceremony in Paris. The concerned individual will now have a week to finalize preparations for the event on December 2, where he will be handed the trophy.

El ganador del Balón de oro, ya lo sabe de primera mano y lo ha festejado hoy en petit comité. En siete días podrá volver a levantar el trofeo en París. — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) November 25, 2019

Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are the frontrunners for the award, with Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also challenging. Cristiano Ronaldo, too, is in the mix, although a premature end to his 2018/19 Champions League season, combined with recurring injuries, have derailed his bid to win a record sixth Ballon d’Or.

Messi, meanwhile, can complete his double hattrick if he beats the challengers. According to reports, the Barcelona ace will be the one taking home the award, beating the Liverpool trio and arch-rival Ronaldo in the process.

The official 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place in Paris on December 2 at the Théâtre du Châtelet.