Ballon d’Or 2019 nominee admits he doesn’t deserve to win award ahead of favorites Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk

The 2019 Ballon d’Or is almost here. On December 2, the general populace will finally learn who the football fraternity believes to be the player of the year. Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are the front-runners for the individual honour. Such is their claim to the trophy, that one candidate has admitted he doesn’t deserve to win it this year.

Kylian Mbappe has taken his name out of the running for the 2019 Ballon d’Or, claiming that he does not deserve to win it ahead of other players this year. Nevertheless, he states that time is on his side when it comes to the individual honour.

“This year? You have to be realistic, I do not deserve it. There are players who have done more,” Mbappe said. (via Goal)

“With PSG, we did not win all the national titles, in the Champions League, we disappointed.

“Sure, at the individual level, I did win a lot of trophies, but football is not played alone and must accept it. I still have time to win it, I’m in no hurry, it’s not something that haunts me.”

Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are expected to challenge for the top prize but the Frenchman could be awarded a place in the top ten following a high-scoring season with Paris Saint Germain.

Mbappe did bag the inaugural Kopa Trophy last year when he beat the likes of Christian Pulisic and Justin Kluivert for the award.