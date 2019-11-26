Reports: Ballon d’Or 2019 winner revealed ahead of the award ceremony

Ballon d’Or 2019 award ceremony is set to be held on 2nd December in Paris with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk two of the favourites to win the prestigious trophy. And if the latest reports from Spain are to be believed, the Ballon d’Or winner has been decided ahead of the ceremony in France.

Luka Modric had brought an end to the Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo BDO duopoly by winning the prestigious individual award last year. However, if reports from Mundo Deportivo are to be believed, the Argentine talisman will be awarded his sixth Ballon D’Or title this year as he has been voted as the winner of the award after a stellar season with Barcelona.

¡OJO! MESSI ganará el BALÓN DE ORO según ‘Mundo Deportivo’. ¡Lo estamos viendo en #ElChiringuitoDeMega! pic.twitter.com/kUx6v6mpjJ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 25, 2019

However, some of the fans might not be completely fine with the Barcelona star winning the award as Van Dijk won the UEFA Champions League, defeating Messi’s Barcelona en route to the title. Whether the reports hold any truth in them or not remains to be seen as France Football is set to reveal the winner in the award ceremony on the 2nd of December.