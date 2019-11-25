PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reveals his pick for 2019 Ballon d’Or

On Monday, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe tipped Lionel Messi to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or, adding that the Barcelona legend had been the best individual player so far this year.

“In individual terms, he [Lionel Messi] was the best this year,” Mbappe said, when asked who he thought was most eligible to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

In case you did not know, Mbappe was fourth in the shortlist for the 2018 Ballon d’Or and he also won the Kopa Trophy – presented to the best-performing player under the age of 21 – the same year.

But this season, the PSG star had admittedly suffered from self-doubt, which is why he was not able to perform up to expectations according to himself.

“Sometimes I’m worried,” the 20-year-old said, before adding:

“I’m scared, if you fail as a player, you have doubts, and when you lose in a big match, the question is, is this the end of it? It was nice, but now it’s over!”

“But it does not last long, because the good thing about football is that you do not have much time to think,” he concluded.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has scored nine goals in 12 games across all competitions in the ongoing 2019-20 season, despite spending a lot of his time on the sidelines due to hamstring, thigh and adductor injuries.

Despite so, PSG are on the top of the Ligue 1 table, with 33 points from 14 matches.

