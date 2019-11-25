Real Madrid star Eden Hazard reveals his picks for the 2019 Ballon d’Or

The 2019 Ballon d’Or is just one week away. Soon enough, the football world will crown the best player of the calendar year, with players and experts jointly voting for the same. Eden Hazard has now revealed who he thinks should win the going, revealing not one but three picks.

Eden Hazard believes that the 2019 Ballon d’Or must go to a Liverpool player, stating that they deserve it. Among his picks are Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah, with all three coming on the back of a great season.

“I would give it to a Liverpool player,” Hazard told Le Parisien. (via Get French Football News)

“Mané, Salah or Van Djik deserve it. If Sadio had won AFCON with Senegal, there would have been no debate. It would be beautiful if he won it. Or Momo (Salah), who is one of my friends. It would be a good thing for both African and English football.”

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk is expected to challenge Lionel Messi for the top gong this year, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming in third. The Dutchman won the UEFA Player of the Year earlier this season and was the favourite for the Ballon d’Or until Lionel Messi claimed a surprise win at The Best FIFA Football Awards.