Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi reveals which win was his favorite

The 2019 Ballon d’Or is just around the corner. On December 2, 2019, football will crown its best performer of the calendar year, as voted for by players, experts, and journalists. Lionel Messi is in contention to win another one this year and he recalls which one of his five wins until now was his favourite.

Lionel Messi has told Otro, via Goal, that his first Ballon d’Or win back in 2009 remains his favourite. The Barcelona superstar has won the award five times since, level with Cristiano Ronaldo, and is in line to make it six this year.

“It is a beautiful recognition and perhaps the most special was the first,” Messi told Otro.

Lionel Messi won four straight Ballon d’Or titles between 2009 and 2012, often beating his arch-nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo to the top spot. However, his dominance came to an end in 2013, when the Portugal international beat him to the gong. Nevertheless, Messi returned in 2015 to win another award and make it five.

The Messi-Ronaldo duopoly ultimately ended in 2018, when Real Madrid star Luka Modric pipped the pair to the individual honour.

Nevertheless, the Barcelona star is the favourite to win his sixth Ballon d’Or this year, thereby making himself the most successful player in the history of this particular award. He is up for the gong against Virgil van Dijk, with the Liverpool defender going through an incredible campaign which culminated with him winning the UEFA Champions League.