Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in Ballon d’Or 2019 betting odds

According to the latest reports, Lionel Messi has advanced further in terms of betting odds as far as winning the 2019 Ballon d’Or is concerned – and meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s odds have increased corresponding to the decrease in the probability of his win.

Goal claims that Messi’s odds of winning the award have come down from $3.25 to $2.75 with Sportsbet, as the Barcelona ace scored twice for Argentina during the recently-concluded international break.

At the same time, Cristiano Ronaldo’s odds have been pushed out to $13, making the 2019 Ballon d’Or more of a race between just Messi and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Over the past week, van Dijk saw his price increase slightly to $1.50 but despite so, he remains the overwhelming favourite to win the biggest individual award in football this year.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane ($51), Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling ($67) and Mane’s and van Dijk’s Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah ($101) are further behind in the race for the 2019 Ballon d’Or, according to their betting odds.

In case you did not know, the award will be given out on December 2 in France. In 2018, it was Real Madrid’s Luka Modric who beat both Messi and Ronaldo – but this year, he failed to make it into this year’s award shortlist.