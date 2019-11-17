Iker Casillas claims Cristiano Ronaldo should not win 2019 Ballon d’Or

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper and teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas has claimed that the Portuguese legend does not really deserve to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or award.

Ronaldo, who has previously won the prestigious award five times – same as Lionel Messi – is back in contention this year, to add a sixth Ballon d’Or to his collection. As usual, Messi is one of his opponents, while Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has also been tipped to win the award.

In every one of the past twelve years or so, Ronaldo had remained a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or – but unfortunately, this time he is said to be below Messi and van Dijk in the pecking order.

And Casillas also feels that the 34-year-old winning the 2019 Ballon d’Or would be illogical, as the others are considered to be more deserving than the Juventus star.

“Van Dijk was the best player for UEFA. Messi was the best for FIFA. Imagine – if Cristiano wins the Ballon d’Or, it would seem to me that the guidelines we follow in football to give prizes do not have much logic, right? Friday reflection. #HappyWeekend,” the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner took to Twitter to express his opinion.

Check out the tweet below:

Van Dijk fue el mejor jugador para UEFA. Messi fue el mejor para FIFA. Imagina: Cristiano (méritos hace para ello) gana el BALÓN DE ORO, me parecería que las pautas que seguimos en el fútbol para dar premios no tiene mucha lógica, no? Reflexión de viernes. #FelizFinDeSemana — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) November 15, 2019

Messi and Ronaldo first entered the final Ballon d’Or shortlist, in 2007 – when Kaka won the award.

In the ten years that followed, both players lifted five Ballon d’Or‘s each, and their monopoly was finally broken by Real Madrid’s Luka Modric last year.

Will Virgil van Dijk be able to beat them to the award this year? All we can do right now, is to wait and watch.