Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has picked Liverpool winger Sadio Mane over the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to win the Ballon d’Or in 2019.

Mane was a vital part of the Liverpool side that lifted the UEFA Champions League and finished runners-up in the Premier League, both in the 2018-19 season. Earlier this year, he also led his national team, Senegal, to the African Cup of Nations final – where they lost to Algeria.

Drogba said that he hopes Mane can become the first African since George Weah to win the Ballon d’Or title, after a stellar season with both club and country.

“For the CAN, the Champions League, and the championship. What he does in the Premier League, very few players are able to do it,” the former Chelsea forward told Paris Match.

“It is possible [he could emulate George Weah], but it would have been possible before,” he further added.

“There are many players who have well represented the African continent, like Samuel Eto’o. What is a pity is that when we talk about African player, we talk about the continent, we do not speak of a country. We will never say Kylian Mbappe represents the European continent. It is a small shift that is present.”

“But to return to the question, it would be really nice (if) Sadio or even Mohamed Salah continue to raise their level of play to hope to win this trophy,” Drogba signed off.

