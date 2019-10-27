The debate over who is the best forward in football has been going on for ages. Names such as Pele, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi all remain in the mix for the same. However, Messi himself has given that title to one of his competitors in the category.

Lionel Messi has named former Barcelona and Real Madrid star, Ronaldo Nazario, as the best forward he has seen in his life. The Brazil international, now retired, played more than five hundred matches at club level, scoring three hundred and fifty-two goals. He won two Ballon d’Or titles and was named FIFA World Player of the Year thrice.

"RONALDO FUE EL MEJOR DELANTERO QUE VI EN MI VIDA" ✍️ Lionel Messi, sobre Ronaldo Nazário pic.twitter.com/8sOnDFXcsc — FOX Sports Argentina (@FOXSportsArg) October 27, 2019

“Ronaldo was the best [forward] I saw in my life,” Messi was reported to have said by FOX Sports Argentina.

While the Barcelona frontman may believe his predecessor to be the best forward of all time, many football fans believe that that title should be held by Messi himself. While those of opposing beliefs name Ronaldo’s namesake, Cristiano Ronaldo, as the best man to lead the line in the history of football.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have achieved unmatched personal glory in the history of the sport. The pair share ten Ballon d’Or titles, with both holding five each.

This year, however, one might finally trump the other. Lionel Messi is expected to win the gong ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, and his far closer rival for the trophy, Virgil van Dijk. The trio was named among thirty nominees for the award, which will be handed out in December 2019.