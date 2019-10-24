5 players who didn’t deserve to be nominated for the 2019 Ballon d’Or

France football unveiled their 30 candidates for the 2019 Ballon d’Or and the list features most of the players you would expect to be in there based on their performance in the calendar year. However, the inclusion of these five superstars is questionable even though they had a successful year.

#5. Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

If you told someone that two players from Paris Saint-Germain are among the Ballon d’Or candidates and one of them is a Brazilian, chances are that most of them would guess Neymar but it is Marquinhos who made the cut.

Marquinhos won yet another Ligue 1 title with PSG this year but that’s hardly a notable achievement these days because of the club’s domination in the Ligue 1. However, he did help Brazil win the Copa America this year but was that enough to warrant a place in the final 30?

The Brazilian’s inclusion comes as a bigger surprise when you realise that Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte was left out.

#4. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

No club has more players in the final 30 nominees for the 2019 Ballon d’Or than Liverpool. Seven players from the European Champions made the list including all three members of the famous front three, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold. For the seventh player, most people would put their bets on Andrew Robertson but the Scott was left out and instead, it’s Georginio Wijnaldum who got in.

Wijnaldum has been a crucial player for both club and country in 2019. He won the Champions League with Liverpool and reached the final of the UEFA Nations League with the national team. However, his inclusion still raised many eyebrows.

The 28-year-old has turned up in a few big matches this year but there are still doubts about his consistency which is a major reason why his inclusion is questionable. Besides, other midfielders like Fernandinho and David Silva were left out.

#3. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez won four trophies in 2019 for both club and country combined and yet he did not deserve to be in the list.

Mahrez played an important role in Algeria’s African Cup of Nations success but he was not even the best player at the tournament and that award went to his teammate Ismaël Bennacer.

At club level, Mahrez was left frustrated on the bench quite often because Pep Guardiola prefered the likes of Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane. In fact, last season, he started only 14 Premier League games.

The 28-year-old has started the ongoing season in good form but that certainly doesn’t make up for what happened in the first half of the year.

#2. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

The only reason why Hugo Lloris’ inclusion makes any sense is that he is France’s captain and the award is presented by France football.

Recently, the World Cup winner has been making far too many errors (many of them lead to goals) for a top goalkeeper. Although he captained Spurs to the final of the UEFA Champions League, the club has been in terrible form for most of the calendar year.

Spurs have started the current season in alarmingly poor form and to make matters worse, Lloris picked up a serious injury while he committed an error leading to a goal against Brighton and Hove Albion.

#1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Unlike the FIFA awards, France football has done well to pick most of the players in the final list based on their performance rather than their reputation. I used the word ‘most’ because that’s the only way Kevin De Bruyne’s inclusion can be explained.

The Belgian has been in fantastic form since the start of the 2019/20 season but people tend to forget that he missed most of the previous season due to injuries. He did not even play 1000 minutes in the Premier League in 2018/19.

Manchester City won all domestic trophies in England in 2019 and both Fernandinho and David Silva played a bigger role than De Bruyne in that success. However, both players missed out this year.