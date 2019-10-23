Jurgen Klopp ‘not sure’ if he should be proud of seven Liverpool Ballon d’Or nominations

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that all seven of his players deserved their Ballon d’Or nominations.

The Reds won the UEFA Champions League last season and finished a close second to rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race. And thus deservedly, seven of their players – Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum – made it to the 30-man shortlist.

“It’s nice. I don’t understand or know too much about these kinds of things. When you win it is big but when you don’t win it hopefully it doesn’t hurt too much,” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool’s UCL clash vs Genk.

“It’s a very good sign but after last season it is normal that a lot of players have to be nominated.

“I’m proud in general of the boys 100 per cent, but I didn’t feel proud in that moment. I’m happy when they win things. I’m not sure if I should be proud in a moment like this, I had not so much to do with that. I’m proud of the football we play but no more.

“Our seven players all deserve it. If that’s the sign for us from now on, and if we will be a destination for players, I do not know. We all feel comfortable with each other, want to work together for the next couple of years or more. But we don’t know, we will see what the future brings.”