Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric reveals how he reacted to winning the Ballon d’Or in 2018

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric revealed that he did not know how to react when he discovered that he had won the Ballon d’Or last year – in a state of panic, he even failed to answer his phone when he was called to be told that he won the prestigious award.

“I was in London with my wife and we were in our hotel room,” the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist revealed in a recent interview with France Football, when he was asked about how and where he found out that he had won the Ballon d’Or.

“I saw the call and didn’t answer, I told my wife ‘the director of France Football has called me, what do I do?’“

“When I saw the call, I was so nervous that I didn’t want to hurry and instead prepared what to say. Then he called again and they told me that I won.”

“I wasn’t 100 per cent sure what was happening, but it was an incredible feeling and I started to cry,” he added, before concluding:

“It was a moment that I’ll never forget.”

The ace midfielder enjoyed a fantastic year in football in 2018, as he helped Real Madrid lift their third successive Champions League trophy, before captaining Croatia to their first-ever World Cup Final.

He was also selected as the player of the month-long tournament, having scored two goals and provided an assist in 7 appearances.

Quotes via Marca.